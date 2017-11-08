The UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting on Monday called by the United States to discuss the deepening crisis in Venezuela, diplomats said.

The council will hear from Luis Almagro, the secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS) and an outspoken critic of President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The US has slapped sanctions on Venezuela after labeling Maduro a "dictator".

Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie confirmed the planned council meeting to journalists in New York.

Faurie, who was accompanying President Mauricio Macri, said there was a major health and food emergency in Venezuela that the United Nations must address.

"Venezuela at the start was a worry to us. Now it's painful," said Macri, who discussed the crisis with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters.

"We need to find ways to ensure that free and transparent elections can happen in Venezuela," said Faurie.