An explosion at a textile factory in northwestern Turkey killed five people and wounded 16 others on Wednesday, the Labour Minister said.

According to Anadolu Agency, a boiler caused the explosion in the factory in Turkey's Bursa province, and officials were investigating what happened.

The force of the explosion in the paint shop of the building caused the roof of the factory to collapse and left extensive damage to some nearby vehicles.

“Initial reports from the area show that five workers have lost their lives and 16 people, including citizens who were in the factory’s vicinity during the blast, were wounded,” Labour Minister Julide Sarieroglu said.