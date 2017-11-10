November 7 marks the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. It changed the course of Russian history and politics with its global ramifications still being felt today.

To understand post-Soviet Russia, it is important to understand the revolutionary context that gave birth to modern Russia.

Needless to say, the social, cultural and institutional genesis of present-day Russia lies in the Bolshevik Revolution, when the Soviet Union emerged from the ashes of the Tsarist empire in the wake of World War I. The Bolshevik Revolution left Tsarist Russia in turmoil. The events and developments prior to, and after, the October Revolution led to the collapse of more than a thousand years of dynastic rule.

Hundred years on: Russia reckons with the Bolshevik Revolution

When the Soviet Union abruptly ended in December 1991, the term Bolshevik—used positively for much of the 20thcentury within the USSR—took on negative connotations in the post-Soviet period. Thus, Russia’s rupture from the revolutionary spirit of its Soviet past began in the 1990s with the Russian leadership acknowledging the imperial era by changing city names. Towns and streets reverted to their original names or were bestowed with new ones. Leningrad became Saint Petersburg and Sverdlovsk to Yekaterinburg.

Negative attitudes toward Russia’s revolutionary past are not limited to just renaming cities, of course. The founding figures of the Soviet Union, among them, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin and Joseph Stalin, have come under increased scrutiny. The focal point of these debates has centered on the corpse of Lenin laying in state in the Kremlin, and Stalin’s purges and crimes, known as the “great terror”, or Russia’s "reign of terror" during the antebellum era.

The public discussion on what to do with Lenin’s dead body, which was mummified in 1924 after his death, has created tensions in Russian politics ever since Russia’s first post-Soviet leader Boris Yeltsin ordered the demolition of the Lenin mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square.

A recent public survey conducted by Russia’s independent polling organisation, Levada Center, has shown that at least 58 percent of Russians Lenin’s embalmed body should be properly buried either in Moscow or in St. Petersburg.

As for Stalin, Russians have chosen him as the most outstanding historical figure, followed by Vladimir Putin and Stalin’s predecessor Lenin. These results create a complex, if not contradictory understanding of Russia’s revolutionary upheavals. In an era where Russians feel they are under siege by the West, nostalgia for great leaders who can secure the homeland have become an essential component for a people and a political class increasingly insecure of their place in the world.

The making of a silent conservative revolution under Putin

Many Russians are divided in their approach towards the Bolshevik Revolution while at the same time displaying a nostalgia for the past, given Russia’s place in the world today. Putin’s leadership, while drawing on conservative trends within Russian society, such as its close relations with the Orthodox Church, also bemoans the fall of the Soviet Union.

Putin has also played on the desire of the Russian people to see great and strong leaders, hence the admiration for Stalin. Therefore, Putin’s success in the repositioning of power towards the centre, modernising the army, and reforming the economy after the Soviet collapse must be considered within that context. His resulting popularity must be set against this historical background.