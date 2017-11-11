WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh retakes almost all of vital Syria border town
Daesh has managed to oust Syrian regime forces and allied militias from most of Albu Kamal, which lies on the border with Iraq, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Daesh retakes almost all of vital Syria border town
A picture shows the damage in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor during a military operation by regime forces against Daesh on November 5, 2017. / AFP
November 11, 2017

Daesh has recaptured nearly all of Albu Kamal, putting up a fierce fightback for what had been the last significant Syrian town under their control, a monitor said on Saturday.

Syrian regime forces and allied militias on Thursday overran Albu Kamal, which lies on the border with Iraq, but have since faced a string of Daesh counter-attacks.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh had "ambushed" the attacking forces and managed to oust them from most of the town.

"IS [Daesh] has almost completely retaken control of Albu Kamal, pushing pro-regime forces to its southern and eastern edges," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitor.

Clashes were still raging there on Saturday, he said.

Daesh began counter-attacking on Thursday night, swiftly retaking several northern districts of Albu Kamal from pro-regime fighters.

"It was Daesh's biggest ambush operation, tricking the attacking forces into thinking they had controlled the city," Abdel Rahman said.

Battle in the border

Recommended

Albu Kamal lies at the heart of what used to be the sprawling "caliphate" that Daesh declared in 2014 across swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Losing it completely would have capped the group's reversion to an underground guerrilla organisation with no urban base.

Russian-backed Syrian regime forces and allied fighters had steadily advanced on Albu Kamal from the south and west for weeks, while Iraqi forces had closed in on the border area from the east.

The Observatory has said most of the fighting was done by the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah and elite forces from its backer Tehran, as well as militia groups from Iraq.

On Saturday, Abdel Rahman said Albu Kamal was being pummelled by air strikes, but he could not specify whether they were Iraqi or Russian raids.

Across the border on Saturday, Iraqi forces launched an assault to capture the last pocket of Daesh territory in their country.

The Euphrates valley town of Rawa and nearby villages were bypassed by government troops and allied militia when they retook the border town of Al Qaim last week.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists