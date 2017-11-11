Daesh has recaptured nearly all of Albu Kamal, putting up a fierce fightback for what had been the last significant Syrian town under their control, a monitor said on Saturday.

Syrian regime forces and allied militias on Thursday overran Albu Kamal, which lies on the border with Iraq, but have since faced a string of Daesh counter-attacks.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh had "ambushed" the attacking forces and managed to oust them from most of the town.

"IS [Daesh] has almost completely retaken control of Albu Kamal, pushing pro-regime forces to its southern and eastern edges," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitor.

Clashes were still raging there on Saturday, he said.

Daesh began counter-attacking on Thursday night, swiftly retaking several northern districts of Albu Kamal from pro-regime fighters.

"It was Daesh's biggest ambush operation, tricking the attacking forces into thinking they had controlled the city," Abdel Rahman said.

Battle in the border