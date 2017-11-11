The death of 23 refugees when their boat sank off Turkey's northwestern province of Kocaeli last week has brought the Black Sea into focus.

While the numbers of refugees entering the EU using the Black Sea pales into insignificance when compared with those making the crossing from Libya to Italy or even Greece, the sudden rise in the numbers attempting the dangerous crossing is significant.

In 2015, around a million people undertook risky sea journeys to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, mostly to Greece from Turkey over the Aegean Sea.

Thousands died in the perilous crossing. Responding to international pressure, Turkey tightened its sea borders and cracked down on migrant smuggling rings as part of a 2016 deal with the EU.

The numbers of migrants crossing the Aegean has now dwindled, ever since Turkey and the EU agreed a deal to send back refugees crossing into Greece from March 2016.

But increasing numbers, now rising to hundreds within a month, are trying to cross the Black Sea from Turkey to EU member Romania.

Not part of the deal

The Black Sea is not subject to the deal that Turkey signed with the EU.

Some 834 migrants were caught and 10 smugglers detained by Romania in seven Black Sea incidents between mid-August and early September, according to statistics published by the Anadolu news agency.

The Romanian Journal reported that about 500 refugees arrived by boat in the month ending 15 September.

While exact figures on refugees arriving from across the Black Sea were not immediately available from the Romanian Border Police, the number of illegal immigrants entering the country across its land borders had also increased.

In the first six months of 2017 some 2,474 refugees were intercepted – the vast majority of those were Iraqis, Syrians and Pakistanis.

In comparison, only 507 attempted to cross the country's borders for the entire year of 2016.

Numbers up for new route

A press release issued by the Turkish Coast Guard command on September 9 also backs up the idea that the Black Sea route is fast becoming a new refugee route into the EU.