Star Trek icon George Takei took to social media Saturday to deny an allegation he molested a male model in 1981 – as Richard Dreyfuss and Gary Godard became the latest entertainment figures to push back against sexual misconduct accusations.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Friday, former model and actor Scott Brunton accused Takei, 80, of groping him while he was passed out from drinking at Takei's home.

Takei, who was in his early forties when the alleged incident took place, Saturday morning posted on Twitter and Facebook that it "simply did not occur," adding he did not remember Brunton, who was 23 at the time.

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago," Takei said. "But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

It came as actor Richard Dreyfuss, 70, was also accused of sexual misconduct Friday by writer Jessica Teich, 58.

She alleged the "Jaws" star harassed her over a period of two to three years in the mid-1980s, while she worked on a show he was producing. On one occasion, she said he exposed himself to her.

"He created a very hostile work environment, where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe," she told Vulture.

In a statement, Dreyfuss – whose son Harry last week accused Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2008 – told Vulture he denied exposing himself to Teich.