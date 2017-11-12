POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Pakistan to host Windies for next five years from 2018
Pakistan will on home soil host the West Indies in a three-match Twenty20 series every year for the next five years.
Pakistan to host Windies for next five years from 2018
Paksitan's most famous cricket mascot Chaudhry Abdul Jalil waves his flag outside Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Pakistan will host West Indies in a three-match Twenty20 series in March and the Caribbean side will be playing in the South Asian country every year for the next five years, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

West Indies will also host a reciprocal series against Pakistan, probably in the United States, as part of the agreement. 

A third team will also play the US series.

“We have an agreement with West Indies for the next five years,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said in comments published by Dawn newspaper.

“This is an independent bilateral arrangement, independent of the FTPs (Future Tour Programmes) that would be arranged with the International Cricket Council in December/January.”

Recommended

The first series will be held from March 29-April 1 next year in Pakistan, but venues are still to be determined.

Pakistan had largely been shunned by international teams for the past eight years due to security concerns following an attack by gunmen on the bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

The attack injured six Sri Lankan players and killed six security personnel and two civilians and Pakistan have since played almost all of their ‘home’ matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe had a limited overs tour in May, 2015, however Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 match in Lahore last month is considered as marking the end of the isolation, with Sethi saying at the time that the West Indies had committed to tour but dates still had to be finalised.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each