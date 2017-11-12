Mass graves containing at least 400 suspected Daesh victims have been found near the former militant bastion of Hawija in northern Iraq, the regional governor said Saturday.

The string of grisly discoveries was made at a military base around three kilometres from the city that the militants "turned into an execution ground", said Kirkuk governor Rakan Said.

"Not less than 400 people were executed," he said, adding that some were clad in the uniform of prisoners condemned to death while others wore civilian clothing.

Daesh was forced out of Hawija – 240 kilometres north of Baghdad – by Iraqi forces in October in a sweeping offensive that has seen the group lose the vast bulk of territory it seized in 2014.