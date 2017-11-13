The Syrian regime's sieges of its population ahead of reaching "reconciliation" agreements with the opposition amount to crimes and against humanity and war crimes, Amnesty International said on Monday.

In a report titled "We leave or we die," Amnesty analysed four local accords which the rights body said were preceded by unlawful sieges and bombardment aimed at forcing civilians to leave their homes.

"The sieges, unlawful killings and forced displacement by government forces are part of a systematic as well as widespread attack on the civilian population, therefore constituting crimes against humanity," the report said.

Brokered between August 2016 and March 2017, the agreements came after prolonged sieges during which both the Syrian government and opposition forces indiscriminately attacked civilians.

"The Syrian government and, to a lesser degree, armed opposition groups have enforced sieges on densely populated areas, depriving civilians of food, medicine and other basic necessities in violation of international humanitarian law," Amnesty said.

Such actions by the Syrian regime in Daraya, Madaya, eastern Aleppo city, and the Al Waer neighbourhood in Homs city amounted to war crimes.