Syrian refugees find no place to bury their dead in Lebanon
Nearly 6,000 Syrian refugees die in Lebanon each year, but increasing restrictions on burials are forcing many to resort to disturbing means to bury their loved ones.
Men dig graves inside a graveyard for Syrian refugees in the village of Taalabaya, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. / Reuters
November 13, 2017

Finding space to bury the dead is becoming increasingly difficult for Syrian refugees in Lebanon, as more and more cemeteries are being closed to them in the east of the country.

Nearly 6,000 Syrian refugees die in Lebanon each year, but increasing restrictions on burials have created a crisis for these Syrians.

The situation is now forcing many to resort to disturbing means to bury their loved ones. 

"All of us Syrians are afraid if one of us dies, where will we put them?" says Chahrazed, one of the Syrian refugees.

TRT World's Martin Jay reports from Beirut.

SOURCE:TRT World
