The trial against dozens of suspects accused of involvement in last year's deadly attack on Istanbul's main international airport began on Monday.

Forty-six defendants, with alleged links to the Daesh, are on trial for murder, attempting to overthrow constitutional order and membership in a terror group, among other charges.

The prosecutor has demanded life sentences.

On June 28, 2016, three suspected Daesh militants armed with automatic weapons stormed Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul and detonated their suicide vests, killing 45 people and injuring 163 others.

The defendants include Russian nationals, among them Chechens, along with Algerian, Tunisian, Egyptian, Syrian and Turkish citizens, according to details of the indictment reported by Turkey's official Anadolu Agency.