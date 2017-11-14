Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced rising global pressure on Tuesday to solve the crisis for her nation's displaced Rohingya Muslim minority, meeting the UN chief and America's top diplomat in the Philippines.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Nobel laureate that hundreds of thousands of displaced Muslims who had fled to Bangladesh should be allowed to return to their homes in Myanmar.

"The Secretary-General highlighted that strengthened efforts to ensure humanitarian access, safe, dignified, voluntary and sustained returns, as well as true reconciliation between communities, would be essential," a UN statement said, summarising comments to Suu Kyi.

Guterres' comments came hours before Suu Kyi sat down with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Manila.

Washington has been cautious in its statements on the situation in Rakhine, and has avoided outright criticism of Suu Kyi.

Supporters say she must navigate a path between outrage abroad and popular feeling in a majority Buddhist country where most people believe the Rohingya are interlopers.

The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries.

At a photo opportunity at the top of her meeting with Tillerson, Suu Kyi ignored a journalist who asked if the Rohingya were citizens of Myanmar.

At a later appearance after the meeting, Tillerson – who is headed to Myanmar on Wednesday –was asked by reporters if he "had a message for Burmese leaders."

He apparently ignored the question, replying only, "Thank you," according to a pool report of the encounter.

Tillerson is due to meet with the head of Myanmar's military General Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital Naypyitaw in a bid to stem the refugee crisis.

A senior US State Department official later said the top diplomat would press Myanmar's powerful army chief on Wednesday to halt the violence in Rakhine and make it safe for Rohingya to return.

The official did not comment on whether Tillerson would raise the threat of military sanctions, which US lawmakers have pushed for. Canada's Justin Trudeau said he had spoken to Myanmar's de facto leader.

"I had an extended conversation with ... Aung San Suu Kyi, about the plight of the Muslim refugees in Rakhine state," he told a press conference.

"This is of tremendous concern to Canada and many, many other countries around the world."

"We are always looking at ... how we can help, how we can move forward in a way that reduces violence, that emphasises the rule of law and that ensures protection for all citizens," he said.

'Ethnic cleansing'