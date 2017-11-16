BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Volkswagen to invest $11.8B to develop and build electric cars in China
The German automotive giant's spokeswoman says the group is aiming to sell 400,000 new energy vehicles per year in China by 2020.
Volkswagen to invest $11.8B to develop and build electric cars in China
A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. April 22, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2017

Volkswagen Group said on Thursday it plans to spend $11.8 billion by 2025 to develop and manufacture all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as it seeks to comply with upcoming stringent rules in China.

The group, which includes Volkswagen AG and Audi AG, intends to launch 15 of the so-called new energy vehicles (NEV) models over the next two to three years, and an additional 25 after 2025, China chief Jochem Heizmann said on Thursday.

NEVs refer to all-electric battery cars and heavily electrified plug-in hybrids.

China’s NEV production and sales quotas, which must be met by 2019, have prompted a flurry of electric car deals and new launches as automakers in China race to ensure they do not fall short. Automakers that do fall short will be required to buy credits.

Volkswagen currently has around 10 NEVs already on the market in China, although all are imported models with limited sales volumes, according to a company spokeswoman.

Heizmann, speaking ahead of the Guangzhou auto show, added that the group is aiming to sell 400,000 new energy vehicles per year in China by 2020 and 1.5 million per year by 2025. 

Recommended

The Volkswagen chief for China said some of those models will have a 400-600km driving range on a single full charge. By comparison, Tesla’s model S has a range of 490 km and as much as 632 km depending on battery capacity, according to the company.

The Volkswagen Group is also confident that its group companies and their local China joint venture partners will be able to generate enough NEV sales volume to account for NEV quotas by 2019, Heizmann said, adding that there will be no need to buy credits.

“We need high volumes of new energy vehicles ... we are working on full speed on that.”

Last week, General Motors Co’s China chief Matt Tsien told reporters GM’s China joint ventures will be able to generate enough NEV sales volume to account for NEV quotas by 2019 and without the need to buy credits.

Tsien said both GM and its China joint-venture partners “are working to at least meet, if not exceed, those credit mandate requirements.”

The Guangzhou auto show starts on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway