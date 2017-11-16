South Korean students expressed confusion and dejection on Thursday as the country's highly competitive annual university entrance exam was postponed a week for the first time ever due to safety concerns.

The exam was delayed after a rare earthquake rattled the country on Wednesday, causing damage to buildings including some schools.

"It's a bit hellish thinking I have to do this for one more week," said 20-year-old Cho Hyun-lee, studying at one of Seoul's largest cram schools to prepare for the highly competitive test.