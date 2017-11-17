Kenyan police and supporters of defeated opposition leader Raila Odinga fought running battles on Friday along the main road to Nairobi's international airport.

Police used bullets, tear gas and water cannon on Friday on a large crowd of supporters of Odinga who gathered to welcome him from a trip overseas.

Odinga had been speaking in the United States and Britain about Kenya's political turmoil following a court-nullified presidential election and the fresh vote last month.

Odinga, whose claim of electoral fraud led the Supreme Court to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August, boycotted the new vote, saying reforms had not been made. Kenyatta won a second, five-year term with 98 percent of the vote in the repeat election after Odinga boycotted the contest. Only 39 percent of registered voters took part.

Kenyatta's win last month is being challenged at the Supreme Court by activists and a politician amid claims of irregularities. The court will make a decision on Monday when judges could order a fresh vote or clear the way for the incumbent to be sworn in for his second term. If the election is upheld, Kenyatta will be sworn in on November 28.

Through the cordon

A police cordon-ringed a park in Nairobi where Odinga was expected to address supporters. Police used tear gas on people walking in groups toward Uhuru Park.