The war of words that has added spice to the lead-up to cricket's oldest enduring test series will give way to genuine hostilities on Thursday when bitter Ashes rivals Australia and England march out in front of a packed crowd at the Gabba.

A temporary ceasefire was called on Wednesday as Australia captain Steve Smith and his England counterpart Joe Root paused for photos under a blinding blue sky at the Brisbane stadium, but both captains have been looking to land a psychological blow on the eve of the first test.

The customary photo opportunity may have been the only chance to get a clear image from the entire day, with smoke and mirrors employed liberally by the captains during the pre-match media conferences.

Root steadfastly declined to name his side but the element of surprise was lost some four hours later when the England and Wales Cricket Board released the team on its website, with Nottingham bowler Jake Ball beating out Craig Overton as the fourth seamer.