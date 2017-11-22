At least 30 people were killed when farmers attacked herdsmen in northeast Nigeria's Adamawa state, police said on Wednesday.

Farmers from the Christian Bachama ethnic group stormed four settlements of Muslim Fulani herders in Numan district on Monday, hacking residents and burning homes, state police spokesman Othman Abubakar said.

"We have so far recovered 30 bodies from the affected villages but the toll is not conclusive as rescue teams are still combing the bushes in the area for more bodies," he said.

A manhunt had been launched for the assailants, he added.

"The deputy governor visited the villages and an investigation has commenced to unravel the cause of the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

Different tolls from incident

But Fulani community leaders gave higher tolls from the incident, the latest in a long-running series of clashes between farmers and herders across Nigeria.

Mafindi Danburam, head of the herders' union in Adamawa, said the farmers stormed the villages of Kikan, Kodomun, Shafaran and Ketowal at about 1200 GMT (1:00 pm) on Monday, "killing women and children" and burning homes.

"From our estimation, more than 60 women and children were slaughtered in the attack, with some of them pursued inside the bush and killed while they tried to flee," he added.

The Fulanis had taken their cattle for grazing while others had gone to the market when the villages were attacked.