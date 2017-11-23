Turkey will host a NATO drill on Friday with the participation of naval, air force and coast guard commanders as well as troops from Turkey and NATO countries.

Observers from various countries will also participate in the drill named ”Nusret-2017.“

The drill comes in the wake of the recent drill incident in Norway which prompted a strong reaction from Ankara.

Turkey withdrew its troops from NATO's Trident Javelin exercise in Norway on November 16 after a Norwegian official depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an "enemy collaborator."

A portrait of republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was also shown in the "hostile leader list" during a computer-assisted exercise of the drill.

The exercise aims to provide training for mine and mortar planning, execution, and to improve the cooperation of mine mortar elements of different countries.

Dubbed “Nusret” – after a famous Turkish minelayer – the annual exercise is organised by the Turkish Naval Forces.

Participants will also test finding and neutralising mines, using divers, sonar as well as remotely operated vehicles.