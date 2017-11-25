POLITICS
Barshim and Thiam named world athletes of year
Mutaz Essa Barshim was unbeaten in 11 competitions in 2017 and Nafissatou Thiam broke through the 7,000 points barrier by registering 7,013 at a meeting in Austria.
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim (L) and Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam celebrate winning the Male and Female Athlete Of The Year Awards at the annual IAAF Awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24, 2017. / Reuters
November 25, 2017

High jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam were named male and female world athletes of the year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a ceremony in Monaco on Friday.

Qatari Barshim, 26, was unbeaten in 11 competitions in 2017, winning gold at the world championships and romping to the Diamond League crown. 

Thiam, 23, also took the world title to add to her Olympic crown and broke through the 7,000 points barrier by registering 7,013 at a meeting in Austria. 

IAAF President Sebastian Coe presented the trophy to Barshim, while International Athletics Foundation (IAF) Honorary President Prince Albert II of Monaco presented the trophy to Thiam. 

“Tonight is our time to celebrate,” Coe said. “We have recognised the achievements and remarkable careers of some outstanding athletes, coaches and officials.”

SOURCE:Reuters
