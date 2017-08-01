He said that the language and context of Gulen's speech on Saturday "intended to protect the doctrine of the organisation and the legitimacy of its belief system, maintain the obedience of the members of the organisation, and make sure his followers do not develop any type of inquisitive and critical thought regarding him."

"He is essentially trying to preserve and protect his perverted teachings. FETO uses totalitarian ideology and doctrine that is intended to stop criticising and questioning views just like cult and terror organization such as the Unification Church, Mormons, PKK, Al Qaeda, Daesh and DHKP-C," said Ilhan.

The DHKP-C is an outlawed ultra-leftist group listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Britain, the European Union, and the United States. The group has participated in a number of attacks in Turkey, including a suicide bombing at the US embassy in Ankara in February 2013. It was also behind the killing of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at a courthouse in Istanbul in March 2015.

Like the DHKP-C, the PKK is also listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for most of the period since 1984. It resumed its armed struggle in July 2015 after a brief suspension of hostilities. Since then, authorities say it has killed around 1,200 people, including women and children. The Unification Church was started by controversial Sun Myung Moon, and is often considered a cult.

Ilhan said that like other terror organisations, Gulen uses stereotypes and polarising and reductive language to disparage and discredit the current efforts to stop and eradicate his group.

"Instead of talking about the findings of the report, Gulen is re-framing the report in a different context, he is trying to categorise the government and Turkish society's negative opinions of his organisation as illegitimate and evil. Gulen is also telling the members of his organisation not to pay heed to what is said in the report. For example, he defined the public and social awareness against his group as ignorant crowds formed by mob psychology," said Ilhan.

He accused the group of also using religious education as a way of controlling a person's will and preventing individual decision-making.

"They actually believe that the ringleader's words are divine and sacred to the extent that the general public can't comprehend and understand their meaning. Just as expected, Gulen continues to try to preserve the doctrinal loyalties of the members of the cult by stating that those who prepared the report are ignorant and uninformed," said Ilhan.