Pakistan refuses to be a "scapegoat" for Afghanistan's bloodshed or to fight wars for others, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the United Nations on Thursday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Abbasi did not explicitly criticise US President Donald Trump's new strategy in Afghanistan, but made clear his displeasure with the renewed onus on Pakistan.

"Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role in the global counterterrorism campaign, it is especially galling for Pakistan to be blamed for the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan," Abbasi said.

"We are not prepared to be anyone's scapegoat."

"What Pakistan is not prepared to do is to fight the Afghan war on Pakistan's soil. Nor can we endorse any failed strategy that will prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan and other regional countries," he said.

Abbasi said that 27,000 Pakistanis have been killed in militant attacks since the launch of the US "war on terror" in Afghanistan that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Afghanistan has long been the scene of international intrigue and intervention, with the British and Russians jockeying for power during the 19th Century “Great Game,” and the United States helping Pakistan provide weapons and funding to Afghan rebels fighting Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Abbasi called for priority on eliminating militants, including from Daesh and Al Qaeda, in Afghanistan but ultimately a political solution with the Taliban.

US and Afghan officials have long accused Pakistan's intelligence services of playing a double-game and maintaining its historical ties with militants.

US forces tracked down and killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Abbottabad.

Trump, unveiling a new strategy last month, pledged to take a tougher line on Pakistan - making public what had long been private US frustrations.