Jakarta governor sworn in after divisive campaign
Former education minister Anies Baswedan was inaugurated along with his running mate, businessman Sandiaga Uno, nearly six months after decisively beating the capital's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.
A man holds a Koran as Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan stands during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 16, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2017

Indonesian President Joko Widodo swore in a former education minister as Jakarta's governor on Monday, months after an election that opened up religious and ethnic divisions in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

Anies Baswedan was inaugurated as Indonesia's reputation for religious tolerance comes under scrutiny due to the rising influence of political Islam in a nation with large Christian, Hindu and Buddhist minorities.

Baswedan faced criticism after winning April's vote with the support of Muslim groups who had protested for months against his opponent and former governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, whom they accused of blasphemy against Islam.

"We will ensure that the governor of Jakarta will be the governor of us all, of those who voted for us and those who didn't," Baswedan told reporters, wearing a crisp white uniform after a ceremony at the state palace.

Sandiaga Uno, Baswedan's deputy, has previously said the administration would consider setting up "sharia-inspired" or sharia-compliant entertainment spots similar to those in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Indonesia is officially secular and its constitution enshrines religious diversity, though the return to democracy two decades ago after the end of the autocratic rule of Suharto has allowed hardline groups to flourish.

While religion was an important factor during the election, most Jakarta residents are also concerned with issues such as chronic traffic congestion and regular flooding.

"The hope is for Jakarta to move forward so it's cleaner and the poor receive help," said Wisnu, a 42-year-old courier.

Muslim groups led mass rallies in the run-up to the election to urge voters to pick a Muslim candidate over Purnama. After being put on trial and losing the election in the second round, Purnama was sentenced in May to two years in prison in a ruling that was internationally condemned as unjust.

Baswedan and Uno are backed by the main opposition party Gerindra, which has now wrenched control of the capital away from Widodo's ruling party.

"Jakarta serves as a national political barometer," said Gerindra official Arief Poyuono. "Because of that it is important that Gerindra has taken over control of Jakarta...to be able to win in general and presidential elections in 2019."

The battle for the Jakarta governorship was widely seen as a proxy for the 2019 presidential election.

Baswedan's main backer is retired general and Gerindra chief Prabowo Subianto who is widely expected to run for president against Widodo in 2019.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
