Nepalis began voting for a new parliament on Sunday with the army on alert on Sunday as a series of small blasts blamed on a rogue Maoist group reminded the Himalayan nation of the violence and instability it is hoping to leave behind.

More than a decade after the end of a civil war between Maoist peasant guerrillas and security forces, Nepal is hoping this election - the first parliamentary polls since 1999 - will complete its long journey from a monarchy to become a federal republic.

A second phase of the election will take place on December 7, and the election commission has said that the final results probably won’t be known for several days because of the cumbersome counting procedures.

A Maoist splinter group was behind a series of small blasts in the run up to the polls, army spokesman Nain Raj Dahal said, adding that security forces have defused around 30 improvised explosive devices since Friday.

For all the security concerns, voting was largely incident-free.

“Except for some minor complaints from a few places, polling in all areas is smooth and peaceful so far,” Ila Sharma, a member of the Election Commission said.

Suresh Balsami was the first voter at Kagatigaun polling centre, about an hour’s drive mostly on a dusty and winding road from capital Kathmandu.

“I voted for peace, development and prosperity of the country,” said the 32-year-old bus driver, as other voters began to trickle into the polling centre in a public school ringed by pine trees.

Candidates have used everything from mules to drones flying their party flags to reach voters in remote areas with no roads, according to media reports.

Battle for influence

Nepal voted in 2008 and 2013 for a Constituent Assembly, which doubled as parliament, to write a post-monarchy charter that plotted the course to becoming a federal republic.