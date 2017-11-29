Seven rounds of United Nations-sponsored Geneva talks were not able to bring an end to the more than six years of suffering and violence in Syria, as the parties involved couldn’t agree on a political transition period.

The talks have brought together the main international and internal parties of the conflict, and have been a platform for opposition groups under the High Negotiation Committee (HNC), the main umbrella opposition bloc serving as the rebels’ diplomatic representative since 2015.

However, a bloc for the opposition doesn't mean that they all speak with a unified voice. Different opposition groups and figures have been invited by the United Nations over the course of five years of Geneva talks, but the way the Syrian opposition is represented in Geneva has changed.

Ahead of the eighth round of talks, around 140 members from different opposition platforms gathered in the Saudi capital Riyadh on November 22 at a meeting aimed at “unifying” various opposition groups, except the PKK’s Syrian branch the PYD/YPG, which controls much of northern Syria.

The group has been the US’ major fighting tool in Syria since October 2014, and Turkey has strongly objected to its presence, because Ankara lists the PKK as a terrorist organisation along with the US and the EU. Turkey has long called on the US for co-operation with the Syrian opposition fighting faction, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), in its fight against Daesh in Syria, instead of the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The US never responded to the call.

Opposition unified during the two-days meeting

The Riyadh meeting came as the head of HNC Riyad Hijab resigned after almost two years as leader. Nasr Hariri was named as the new head of the bloc.

"After close to two years of hard work to preserve the glorious principles of the Syrian revolution [...] I find myself forced to announce my resignation from the HNC, wishing it good luck, and wishing peace and security to my beloved country Syria," Hijab said in a statement.

On the second day of the Riyadh meeting, the opposition decided to send 36 representatives to the Geneva talks for their unified High Negotiations Committee.

The Vice President of the Istanbul-based Syrian National Coalition (SNC), Abdurrahman Mustafa, told TRT World that the SNC now has eight representatives in Geneva, including one Kurdish and one Turkmen.

Eight independent representatives, including women, and seven generals from armed opposition groups will attend the meeting.

In the first major meeting led by the new head Hariri, the opposition groups decided to unite dissident groups—the Cairo Platform, the Moscow Platform, and the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change (NCC)—under the HNC.

However, their stance is still not completely in agreement with the Turkey-based leading opposition group, the SNC.