FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said racism will not be tolerated at next year's World Cup in Russia, adding that referees will have the power to stop, or even abandon matches if discriminatory incidents take place.

Several players, including Brazil and former Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk, have voiced concerns that racism could mar the tournament, saying such incidents are a regular feature of domestic league games in the country.

Infantino said in a video statement that anti-discrimination was a "high priority" for FIFA, and that the organisation would deal with offences firmly.

"We'll make sure that no incidents will happen and ... we have for the first time in a World Cup the so-called, three-step procedure where a referee can stop a game or even abandon a game if there are discriminatory or racist incidences," he added.

"We will be very, very firm on that so we can expect fair play in Russia."

Technological move

Infantino, who was elected FIFA president in February of last year, also said technology would play a big role at the tournament, although a final decision on using video assistant referees (VARs) would only be taken next year.