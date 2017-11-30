Pope Francis landed in Bangladesh on Thursday after a diplomatically sensitive trip to neighbouring Myanmar.

In his first speech, he once again failed to address by name Rohingya Muslims, referring to the persecuted Myanmar minority as "refugees from Rakhine state."

Francis called for "decisive" international measures on the Rohingya refugee crisis, where more than 620,000 of the Muslim minority have sought sanctuary after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

"It is imperative that the international community take decisive measures to address this grave crisis, not only by working to resolve the political issues that have led to the mass displacement of people, but also by offering immediate material assistance to Bangladesh in its effort to respond effectively to urgent human needs," the pope said in a speech.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports on their plight.

Contentious visit

Bangladesh is hoping the Catholic pontiff's visit, during which the pope will meet a group of Rohingya in Dhaka, will help pressure the international community to find a lasting solution to the periodic influx of Rohingya from neighbouring Myanmar and the current crisis in the latter's Rakhine state which the UN has called ethnic cleansing.

Francis has so far refrained from speaking out about Asia's worst humanitarian crisis in decades out of diplomatic deference to his hosts in Myanmar.

The Vatican has defended the pope's silence, saying the spiritual leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics wants to "build bridges" with the predominantly Buddhist nation.

But human rights groups and Rohingya themselves have expressed disappointment that Francis, an advocate for refugees and the world's most marginal, refrained from condemning what the UN has said is a textbook case of ethnic cleansing.