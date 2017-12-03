WORLD
2 MIN READ
Victims of toxic gas leak disaster in India still struggling after 33 years
Many survivors of the world's deadliest industrial disaster are still struggling to recover and are demanding that the Indian government do more to help.
Victims of toxic gas leak disaster in India still struggling after 33 years
Partially blind gas victim and other victims are seen in the premises of Bhopal court in Bhopal, India, on June 7, 2010. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2017

It's been more than three decades since the world's deadliest industrial disaster.

In the early hours of December 3, 1984, around 40 tons of methyl isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide factory owned by US multinational Union Carbide Corporation and was carried by the wind into the surrounding slums in India's Bhopal city.

The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate 25,000 deaths from illnesses since the leak. 

Many people still suffer from cancer, blindness, respiratory problems and immune and neurological disorders and are still struggling to recover and are demanding that the Indian government do more to help. 

Recommended

Current owners of the factory, Dow Chemical, has denied liability, saying it bought Union Carbide a decade after the firm settled its liabilities to the Indian government in 1989 by paying $470 million.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira Reports

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'