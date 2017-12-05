Turkey has asked the World Trade Organization to back a policy of using trade to improve the livelihoods of millions of Syrian refugees, calling their plight "an exceptional situation", a Turkish document submitted to WTO showed on Tuesday.

Turkey has drafted a decision for approval by WTO ministers meeting next week in Buenos Aires, in which all 164 WTO members would agree to help provide jobs for stranded Syrians since normalisation of conditions in Syria might take years.

The death toll in Syria's six-year war has surpassed 500,000, Turkey said, and over half the country's pre-war population, more than 11 million people, has been forced to flee their homes. More than three million of them came to Turkey.

"The Ministerial Conference ... agrees that the Syrian humanitarian crisis is an exceptional situation that justifies a call to engage in relevant consultations within the WTO (and) to explore ways that trade and the WTO can help in alleviating the adverse impact of this crisis," the draft decision said.

"To alleviate the adverse impacts on the countries hosting especially significantly large numbers of refugees, we call on the international community to ease the financial, economic and social responsibility of the host countries," it said.

Bending the rules for refugees