President Donald Trump recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday, an historic decision that overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.

"I have determined that it is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," the US leader said in a speech from the White House.

Israel considers the city its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all embassies based there.

Israel's Prime Minister had nothing but praise for Trump's decision.

Palestinians call for general strike

Various groups from Palestine on Wednesday called for a general strike and rallies to protest Trump's announcement.

Answering the call for a strike on Thursday, the Palestinian education ministry declared a day off and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.

Palestinians want the capital of an independent Palestinian state to be in the city's eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.

The US president also kicked off the process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, making good on a campaign promise dear to evangelical Christian and right-wing Jewish voters – as well as donors.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the only way peace can be achieved is by a two-state solution and making Jerusalem the capital of both Israel and Palestine.