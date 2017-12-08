New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear.

The findings are considered preliminary, and more research is needed to determine whether and which women may benefit from these tests.

They're called liquid biopsies, and they look for stray cancer cells that tumours can shed into the blood. The tests are sometimes used now to monitor patients with advanced cancer during treatment.

This was the largest study for predicting relapses in women with breast cancers that are fuelled by estrogen, the most common form of the disease.

Results were discussed on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Experimental drug for BRCA gene mutation

Patients with advanced breast cancer tied to an inherited gene mutation who were treated with an experimental Pfizer Inc drug went about three months longer before their disease worsened than those who received chemotherapy in a late-stage study, according to data released on Friday.

The drug, talazoparib, a once-daily pill that Pfizer acquired with its $14 billion purchase of Medivation, belongs to a class of medicines called PARP inhibitors that may induce tumour cell death. They have shown promise in advanced ovarian and breast cancers.

Patients in the Phase III study had mutations of the BRCA1/2 genes, the type of mutation that led actress Angelina Jolie to have preventive breast removal surgery.