Toronto FC beat Seattle Sounders to lift first MLS Cup title
Toronto FC lift the MLS Cup and become the first Canadian champion in league history.
Toronto FC beat Seattle Sounders to lift first MLS Cup title
Toronto FC celebrate with the MLS Cup trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders 2-0 during the MLS Cup championship game.
December 10, 2017

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 67th minute and Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday in the MLS Cup to become the first Canadian champion in league history.

Toronto avenged a penalty-shootout loss to Seattle last year in the title game.

In the 67th, Sebastian Giovinco's pass from just inside the Seattle half helped Altidore split a pair of defenders. 

Altidore took a few steps to his left and fired the ball over goalkeeper Stefan Frei, setting off a wild celebration among the 30,584 fans that left BMO Field shaking.

Victor Vasquez made it 2-0 in injury time from close range after substitute Armando Cooper's shot rebounded off the post.

Altidore scored in Toronto's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. 

He had 15 goals in the regular season, second on the team to Giovinco's 16.

SOURCE:AP
