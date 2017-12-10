Several thousand people marched through central Kiev on Sunday to protest against the detention of Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili and call for the impeachment of President Petro Poroshenko.

Saakashvili, president of his native Georgia for nine years until 2013, moved to Ukraine after a popular uprising there and served under Poroshenko as a regional governor from 2015-2016, before falling out with the Ukrainian leader.

He was detained in Kiev on Friday, following a dramatic stand-off earlier in the week where he clambered on a roof to avoid law enforcement and was freed from a police van by his supporters.

TRT World speaks to journalist Volodymyr Solohub in Kiev.

"A better country"

Saakashvili accuses the Ukrainian authorities of widespread corruption. In turn, prosecutors accuse him of assisting a criminal organisation, charges he says were trumped up to undermine his political campaign against Poroshenko.

A large number of police in riot gear guarded Sunday's rally, which was peaceful in contrast with protests last week that resulted in clashes between Saakashvili's supporters and law enforcement.