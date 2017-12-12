WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU refuses to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital
EU foreign ministers in Brussels rebuff Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Washington's unilateral decision on the contested city.
EU refuses to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with EU foreign ministers, days after the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move the premier had long sought but which has been met by widespread condemnation. / AFP
December 12, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed on Monday to get the European Union's support for the US recognition of Jerusalem as its capital, during his visit to the EU's Brussels headquarters.  

The EU's diplomatic chief bluntly rejected Netanyahu's suggestion that Europe would follow US President Donald Trump's decision saying there would be no change to its stance on the holy city.

Netanyahu said he expected "all or most" European countries would follow the US – but the 28-nation bloc's foreign policy head Federica Mogherini gave him a stern rebuff, telling him to "keep his expectations for others, because from the European Union member states' side this move will not come," she said, adding that the bloc – the Palestinians' largest donor – would stick to the "international consensus" on Jerusalem.

Controversial decision

The EU expressed alarm last week at the US decision, but Netanyahu said Trump had simply stated facts by acknowledging that Jerusalem had been the capital of the Israeli state for 70 years and of the Jewish people for 3,000 years.

The Jerusalem decision upended decades of US diplomacy and broke with international consensus. Mogherini last week warned it could take the situation "backwards to even darker times."

Mogherini reiterated the EU's stance that "the only realistic solution" for peace is two states –Israel and Palestine – with Jerusalem as the capital of both and the borders returned to their status before the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital and previous peace plans have stumbled over debates on whether and how to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites.

During the talks, Netanyahu pointed to a new US peace initiative as a possible way forward.

Recommended

"There is now an effort under way to bring forward a new peace proposal by the American administration. I think we should give peace a chance. I think we should see what is presented and see if we can advance this peace," he said.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working with a small team to develop a new US proposal to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, but it is not clear what progress he is making.

Uncertain US efforts

Mogherini indicated that US efforts appeared to be at a very early stage, saying "both horizon and framework" – the end goal and how to get there – had still not be clearly defined.

She also warned Washington to have no illusions "that a United States initiative alone would be successful", saying regional and international support would be essential to peace talks.

Most EU members, including the bloc's biggest countries, have expressed alarm over the Trump administration's policy shift.

But the 28-member bloc is not unified on the issue – Hungary, Greece, Lithuania and the Czech Republic in particular, in favour of warmer ties with Israel.

Trump's announcement on December 6 was followed by days of protests and clashes in the Palestinian territories and across the Muslim world.

Four Palestinians were killed either in clashes or from Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza