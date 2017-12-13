The Philippine Congress voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law in southern Mindanao region by a year.

The decision came after the military warned of a continued threat of terrorism in the region despite the defeat in October of a five-month siege of Marawi City led by the pro-Daesh Maute group.

A majority of the Senate and the House of Representatives — with 240 approving and 27 opposing — voted to extend martial law in the region through the end of 2018.

The vote followed warnings by Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and other officials that pro-Daesh militants were trying to recover from their defeat in southern Marawi and were plotting new attacks.

"The rebellion has not stopped, it has just moved to another place," Lorenzana told the senators and House members in a joint session.

Opponents voice concern

Opponents argued that extending martial law in the south is unconstitutional and expressed fears that such a move can be a prelude for Duterte to declare martial law throughout the Philippines.