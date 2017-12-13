Ecuador's vice president, Jorge Glas, was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for receiving illegal kickbacks from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

He is the highest-ranking politician to be convicted in the sprawling case centered on Odebrecht, whose past practice of giving bribes to secure public works contracts has cast a cloud over officials and ex-officials in several Latin American countries.

Glas, 48, had been in preventive custody since October, after his immunity was lifted by Congress – though he was allowed to remain vice president.

His trial before Ecuador's Supreme Court started last month.

He can appeal the sentence, which will not take effect until confirmed by the court at a later date.

Prosecutors said Glas received a total of $13.5 million in Odebrecht bribes, via an uncle who is also under arrest. He was also charged with illegal association.

Three other individuals have been sentenced to 14 months in prison in the same case, their sentences lightened by "effective cooperation" with authorities, according to the verdict read by judge Edgar Flores.

Victim of revenge