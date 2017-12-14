WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas marks 30th anniversary of its founding with rally in Gaza
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniya recently called for a third intifada, following US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Hamas marks 30th anniversary of its founding with rally in Gaza
A Palestinian flag flies as Hamas supporters take part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2017

Thousands of Palestinians gathered in Gaza City to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, one of the two major political parties in Palestine.

Hamas was founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and leaders of Palestine's Muslim Brotherhood after the beginning of the first intifada. The Hamas Charter affirmed in 1988 that the group was founded to liberate Palestine from the Israeli occupation. 

The organisation's chief, Ismail Haniya, recently called for a third intifada, following the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.  

Buses brought in men, women and children brandishing Hamas' green flags or sporting green scarves to the al-Katiba Square for Thursday's rally.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour reports from Gaza.

Israel closes Gaza border crossings 

Israel announced the closure of its Gaza border crossings on Thursday in response to daily rocket fire from the enclave over the past week, after US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, stoking Palestinian anger.

Recommended

Israeli aircraft struck three facilities belonging to Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, before dawn on Thursday after the latest rocket attacks, Israel's military said.

Israel also said that said it targeted training camps and weapons storage compounds. Hamas usually evacuates such facilities when border tensions spike.

Two of the rockets fired by militants were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system and a third exploded in an open area. There were no reports of casualties on either side of the border.

The military said in a statement that "due to the security events and in accordance with security assessments" Kerem Shalom crossing—the main passage point for goods entering the Gaza Strip, and the Erez pedestrian crossing—would be shut as of Thursday. It did not say how long the closure would last.

Some 15 rockets have been fired into southern Israel since Trump's announcement, but none of the projectiles have caused serious injury or damage.

The attacks have drawn Israeli air strikes that have killed two Palestinians. Two other Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops during stone-throwing protests along the border.

In Istanbul on Wednesday, a summit of more than 50 Muslim countries condemned Trump's move and called on the world to respond by recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin