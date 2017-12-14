Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the United States was in the grip of a fabricated spy-mania whipped up by President Donald Trump's opponents but he thought battered US-Russia relations would recover one day.

Trump took office in January, saying he was keen to mend ties which had fallen to a post-Cold War low. But since then, ties have soured further after US intelligence officials said Russia meddled in the presidential election, something Moscow denies.

Congress is also investigating alleged contacts between the Trump election campaign and Russian officials amid allegations that Moscow may have tried to exercise improper influence.

Putin dismissed those allegations and the idea of a Russia connection as "fabricated."

He shrugged off accusations that Russia's ambassador to the United States had done something wrong by having contacts with Trump campaign figures saying it was "international practice" for diplomats to try to have contacts with all candidates in an election.

"What did someone see that was egregious about this? Why does it all have to take on some tint of spymania?," said Putin.

"This is all invented by people who oppose Trump to give his work an illegitimate character. The people who do this are dealing a blow to the state of (US) domestic politics," he added, saying the accusations were disrespectful to US voters.

Putin, who said he was on first name terms with Trump, also praised the US president for what he said were his achievements.

"I'm not the one to evaluate the president's work. That needs to be done by the voters, the American people," Putin told his annual news conference in Moscow, in answer to a question.

"(But) we are objectively seeing that there have been some major accomplishments, even in the short time he has been working. Look at how the markets have grown. This speaks to investors' trust in the American economy."

Moscow understood that Trump's scope for improving ties with Russia was limited by the scandal, said Putin, but remained keen to try to improve relations.

"Common threats"