Walt Disney Co has struck a deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock as the world’s largest entertainment company seeks even greater scale to combat growing digital rivals Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Shares of Fox, which have surged 35 percent since talk of the deal surfaced in early November, were slightly lower in premarket trading.

Disney shares also edged lower as investors fretted about dilution from the all-stock deal. Disney said it expects to buy up to $20 billion of its own shares to offset that dilution.

Fox stockholders will receive 0.2745 Disney shares for each share held and will end up owning about a quarter of Disney.

Under the deal, expected to close in 12 to 18 months, Disney acquires 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios, its cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses.

Those assets include some blockbuster Marvel superhero pictures that Disney did not already own and the “Avatar” and “X-Men” franchises, as well as hit TV shows such as “The Simpsons.”

Global footprint

Disney’s global footprint also expands with the acquisition of Fox’s international satellite assets, including Star TV network in India and a stake in European pay-TV provider Sky Plc .

The acquisition will give Disney a new pipeline of shows and movies as it battles technology companies spending billions of dollars on programming shown online to siphon audiences away from traditional TV networks.