Iraq hanged 38 militants belonging to Daesh or Al Qaeda for terrorism offences on Thursday in the southern city of Nasiriyah, provincial authorities said.

"The prison administration executed on Thursday in the presence of Justice Minister Haidar al-Zameli, in Nasiriyah prison, 38 death row prisoners belonging to Al Qaeda or Daesh accused of terrorist activities," said Dakhel Kazem, a senior official in the provincial council.

They were all Iraqis but one also had Swedish citizenship, a prison source said.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Saturday declared victory against Daesh after a three-year campaign by government forces backed by a US-led coalition to retake territory seized by the militants.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International has voiced repeated concerns about the use of the death penalty in Iraq, which it ranks as one of the world's top executioners behind China, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In a report released on December 5, Human Rights Watch criticised both Iraq's central government and the autonomous KRG over mass trials of suspected Daesh militants.

HRW said the authorities "appear to be prosecuting all ISIS (Daesh) suspects in their custody under counterterrorism laws, primarily for ISIS membership, and not focusing on specific actions or crimes that may have been committed".