Four teenagers were killed and seven seriously injured after a train and a school bus collided outside the town of Perpignan in southwestern France on Thursday, the interior ministry said.

TV images showed a long line of ambulance and emergency service vehicles near the crossing where the collision occurred.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the crash as a "terrible accident" and said on Twitter he was heading to the scene, more than 850 km (530 miles) from Paris.

"All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up," an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.