WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes rage as Argentine lawmakers suspend pension debate
Union leaders opposing a proposed legislation over pension cuts say retirement payments and aid for poor families will also be impacted. Protests against the measure resulted in police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators.
Clashes rage as Argentine lawmakers suspend pension debate
A woman reacts as Argentine policemen fire rubber bullets during clashes outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2017

Police firing tear gas and rubber bullets clashed with stick-wielding protesters throwing rocks outside Congress on Thursday, leading lawmakers to suspend debate on reining in Argentina's pensions.

Union leaders and social activists opposing the proposal said the legislation would cut pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some of poor families starting in March.

The measure had been scheduled to be voted on in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, but the session was suspended indefinitely as opposition and governing party lawmakers yelled at each other inside the chamber while riot police fought with protesters in nearby streets.

"If the government has a fiscal problem, it should resolve it without putting a hand in the pockets of the pensioners," opposition lawmaker said Agustin Rossi, adding that he had been engulfed by tear gas.

Argentina’s largest union threatened to call a general strike if the measure was approved.

Recommended

The bill, which already passed the Senate, is part of a series of economic changes pushed by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce Argentina’s high deficit.

“We’re convinced that this project is good and it reflects the will of the majority of the parliament,” Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena later said at a news conference at the presidential palace. “We feel that this law must be passed this way.”

Macri took office in December 2015 promising to cut bloated government spending and revive Argentina’s struggling economy. 

But his ordering of job cuts, the elimination of tariffs aimed at protecting local industry and the slashing of utility subsidies have fuelled labour unrest in a nation with a long tradition of generous state jobs and benefits.

“We’re not willing to take this. The people are going through bad times and we don’t deserve this,” Monica de Albuquerque, a retiree who joined in the protests, said.

She said it will be a “total disaster” if Macri’s government goes ahead with the pension measure as well as proposals to reduce taxes and ease labour rules companies must observe.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin