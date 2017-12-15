More than 1,000 child sexual abuse survivors published a harrowing "Message to Australia" at the closing of a landmark inquiry on Thursday, which revealed thousands of assaults in churches, schools and the army.

The book of survivors' emotional messages was released to mark the end of a five-year investigation, which heard reports of abuse occuring in more than 4,000 institutions.

"I feel nothing will ever heal my wounds, they are too deep," one handwritten note said.

"Thank you to all at the Commission. To the Government, don't let this happen again."

Government-appointed inquiry

The Royal Commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse, which started work in 2013, criticised various agencies for failing to act, including the police.

"The sexual abuse of children is not just a problem from the past," Peter McClellan, chairman of the commission tasked with the inquiry, said at its final hearing on Thursday.