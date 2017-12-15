WORLD
4 MIN READ
Venezuelan 1st lady's two nephews get 18 years in prison
Nephews of Cilia Flores, Campo and Flores were convicted in 2016 of conspiring to import over 770 kgs of cocaine into the US on a private plane from Venezuela to Honduras.
Venezuelan 1st lady's two nephews get 18 years in prison
Courtroom sketches of Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores. December 14, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2017

Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady were sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for drug conspiracy convictions by a judge who said their ineptness at their criminal craft and otherwise crimeless background earned them leniency.

US District Judge Paul A Crotty said Efrain Campo and his cousin Francisco Flores "were not the most astute drug dealers who existed. They were in over their heads."

Yet, he added, they schemed in 2015 to capitalise on their political connections to make the flight of a drug-laden private plane from Venezuela to Honduras seem legitimate. Besides the prison time, the judge also imposed $50,000 fines.

Campo, 31, and Flores, 33, are nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores. A jury convicted them in November 2016 of conspiring to import more than 770 kilogrammes (1,700 pounds) of cocaine into the US and other charges that carried a potential life sentence.

Assistant US Attorney Emil Bove requested a 30-year sentence, saying the men were trying to raise millions of dollars in drug proceeds to help fund a political campaign to keep their family in power in a country where its leaders have a reputation for "locking up" those who oppose them.

Defence lawyers requested no more than a 10-year term, saying the men were novices in the drug trade and they never transported drugs.

Each man apologised before the sentence was announced.

"I am very remorseful and ashamed for all the harm and suffering this has caused," Campo said.

"I'm so sorry for the terrible mistake I committed," Flores said. "We're all human, and sometimes we sin."

Recommended

The judge noted the men seemed "more concerned about the impact on their family than violations of the law of the United States."

Outside the courthouse, Norma Flores, no relation to the defendant, stood with others who were born in Venezuela but moved to the United States. She said the sentence was too lenient.

"The sentence is a slap in the face of all Venezuelans," she said.

She said she went to the courthouse on behalf of all Venezuelans who have lost their lives in protests or are dying because they cannot afford food or medicine.

Lawyers for the men said their clients are misunderstood.

Attorney John Zach said Campo was "shockingly naive."

"He is a gentle soul. He is a good person," Zach said. "He is a danger to no one. He's been thoroughly humiliated by this episode."

Attorney David Rody said Flores was living with a roommate in a two-bedroom apartment when he was arrested in late 2015. "This is not the life of a drug kingpin," Rody said. "He is not a hardened criminal."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin