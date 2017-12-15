WORLD
1 MIN READ
'SafeBoda' promises safer way to travel in Uganda capital
The motorcycle taxi app has become a hit among commuters in Kampala which is notorious for traffic jams and road accidents.
'SafeBoda' promises safer way to travel in Uganda capital
The drivers of SafeBoda are trained and equipped with appropriate gear to make the ride safe in a city which is notorious for traffic jams and accidents. (Twitter/‏@SafeBoda )
December 15, 2017

A motorcycle taxi service called 'SafeBoda,' which works like Uber, is a success story for Uganda's capital Kampala.

The smart app operated service has become a big hit among commuters because it does more than just making it easier for them to hail the motorbike taxi.

The drivers of SafeBoda are trained and equipped with appropriate gear to make the ride safe in a city which is notorious for traffic jams and accidents.

Recommended

"I'm paying more or less the same money, for a much more comfortable ride, for a safer ride," says Julia Namale, a SafeBoda customer.

TRT World's Grainne Harrington reports from Kampala.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin