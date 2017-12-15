The crisis over North Korea's weapons programmes must be resolved through talks, not war, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the comments to visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in a day after the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the danger of "sleepwalking" into conflict over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions.

But the White House said on Wednesday that no negotiations could be held until North Korea improved its behaviour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tillerson's offer of direct contacts with North Korea was "a very good signal" while warning that any US strike on the country would have catastrophic consequences.

Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea during a phone call, the White House and Kremlin said in separate statements.

The two leaders talked about "working together to resolve the very dangerous situation," the White House said on Thursday.

Tillerson is to attend a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on North Korea in New York on Friday at which he plans to urge countries to maintain a US-led campaign to pressure Pyongyang to abandon its weapons programs through sanctions.

North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile on November 29, which it said could put all of the US within range, in defiance of international pressure and UN sanctions.

The US has said all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea, including military action.

Dialogue and consultation

Meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi told Moon the goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula must be stuck to, and war and chaos cannot be allowed, Chinese state media said.

"The peninsula issue must, in the end, be resolved via dialogue and consultation," Xi was cited as saying.

China and South Korea have an important shared interest in maintaining peace, and China was willing to work with South Korea to promote talks and support North and South to improve relations, Xi said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Xi and Moon agreed war on the peninsula would not be tolerated and they would cooperate in applying sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

The apparently warm tone of their talks followed nearly a year of tense relations between the two countries.

THAAD issue

China has been furious about the deployment of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, saying its powerful radar can see far into China.