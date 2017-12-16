WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife found dead
Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc and his wife Honey were found dead at their Toronto home in what police say 'suspicious' circumstances.
Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife found dead
Honey and Barry Sherman, Chairman and CEO of Apotex Inc., at the annual United Jewish Appeal (UJA) fundraiser in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 24, 2010. / Reuters Archive
December 16, 2017

Canadian police said they were investigating the mysterious deaths of Barry Sherman, founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc, and his wife, Honey, one of the nation's wealthiest couples whose bodies were found in their mansion on Friday.

Police said they learned of the deaths after responding to a midday (1700 GMT) medical call at the Sherman's home in an affluent section of northeast Toronto. 

Two bodies covered in blankets were removed from the home and loaded into an unmarked van on Friday evening.

A real estate agent discovered the bodies in the basement while preparing for an open house, the Toronto Globeand Mail reported, citing a relative.

The Shermans recently listed their home for sale for nearly $5.4 million. 

"The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way," said Constable David Hopkinson. 

Homicide detectives later told reporters gathered outside the home that there were no signs of forced entry.

Their neighbours, business associates and some of Canada's most powerful politicians said they were saddened by the deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a special condolence message:

Toronto Mayor John Tory also tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken."

Recommended

In a separate statement, Tory said, "Toronto Police are investigating, and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Condolences poured in from Canada's business community and political circles.

One of the wealthiest Canadian couples

Sherman, 75, founded privately held Apotex in 1974, growing it by introducing large numbers of low-cost generic drugs that took market share from branded pharmaceuticals. 

He stepped down as chief executive in 2012 but remained executive chairman.

Forbes has estimated Sherman's fortune at $3.2 billion.

Apotex is the world's No. 7 generic drugmaker with 11,000 employees and annual sales of more than 1.5 billion in more than 45 countries, according to its website.

The couple was known for their philanthropy, giving tens of millions of dollars to hospitals, universities and Jewish organisations, Canada's CBCreported.

"They were extremely successful in business, but also very, very giving people," former Ontario Premier Bob Rae told CBC

"It's going to be a very, very big loss."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin