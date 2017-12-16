WORLD
2 MIN READ
Exhibition in Colombia raises awareness against femicides
Femicide is the killing of a woman by a man because of her gender and Latin America has the highest femicide rates in the world. Femicide victims often have a long history of domestic violence.
Exhibition in Colombia raises awareness against femicides
A woman holds a placard, "I'm a woman and I dress as I please", during a march in Bogota, for peace and against crimes and violence against women, November 22, 2013. / Reuters Archive
December 16, 2017

Thousands of women across Latin America are victims of gender-related violence  and killings.

In Colombia, two women are killed every day while hundreds of women have been killed this year. 

However, less than 40 percent of them seek help. 

Femicide stems largely from Colombia’s patriarchal and ‘macho’ culture, which tends to blame women for the violence inflicted on them and to condone it, women’s rights groups say.

Recommended

It is common for victims of femicide to have a long history of domestic violence and the perpetrators are often the victims’ current or former partners, family members or friends.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell, visited an exhibition in Bogota, that's encouraging women to speak out about domestic violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin