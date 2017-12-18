Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Monday praised Bangladesh's government for its efforts in "lending a hand" to Rohingya Muslims.

Yildirim as speaking ahead of his official visit to Bangladesh, which aims to address regional issues such as the Rohingya crisis and to enhance relations between the two nations.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid in the capital Dhaka as part of the official visit.

"Hundreds of thousands of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims were forced to seek refuge in Bangladesh after the violence and massacres they were subjected to. I once more applaud the Bangladeshi government for not leaving them alone," he said.

He also praised the long-standing relations between the two countries and said that enhancing economic cooperation was on the agenda.

"We will have the opportunity to underline once again that we are ready to make all means of contributions at the highest level in these difficult times Bangladesh is going through," he said.

Turkey's prime minister will also visit Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh, an area hosting hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

Rohingya refugee crisis