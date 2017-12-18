WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assault on Afghan intelligence facility ends as gunmen killed
Two police officers were injured but there were no civilian casualties in the attack claimed by Daesh.
Assault on Afghan intelligence facility ends as gunmen killed
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a gunmen attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, December18, 2017. / Reuters
December 18, 2017

An assault on an Afghan intelligence facility claimed by Daesh ended on Monday afternoon after police killed the attackers, an official said. 

"The attack has ended. Two attackers were killed ... only two police were wounded," said Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid, adding there were no civilian casualties. 

The attackers seized a building under construction in the Afghan capital and exchanged fire with security forces in a heavily populated area, an official said.

Daesh claimed to have carried out the attack. 

"Two IS [Daesh] attackers raid the Afghan intelligence centre in Kabul," the terrorist group's propaganda arm, Amaq reported.

Recommended

Sensitive area

The Afshar area of Kabul where the attack took place is close to a facility of the National Directorate of Security, the main Afghan intelligence agency, as well as a private university. 

The Afghan capital has become one of the deadliest places in the war-torn country for civilians in recent months, as Taliban and increasingly Daesh both step up their attacks.

Security in Kabul has been ramped up since May 31 when a massive truck bomb ripped through the city's diplomatic quarter, killing about 150 and wounding around 400 people, mostly civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel in chemistry for pioneering metal–organic frameworks
French budget deal may be reached by year-end, caretaker PM Lecornu says
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla