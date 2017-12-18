WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cyril Ramaphosa elected new leader of South Africa's ruling ANC party
The victory puts Ramaphosa in line to succeed President Jacob Zuma, whose reign has been plagued by corruption scandals and economic slowdown.
Cyril Ramaphosa elected new leader of South Africa's ruling ANC party
Cyril Ramaphosa is a former trade union leader who became a businessman and is now one of the richest people in South Africa. December 18, 2017 / Reuters
December 18, 2017

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected leader of the African National Congress on Monday in a close-run vote that will set the direction for the country and the scandal-plagued party that has ruled since the end of apartheid.

As ANC leader, Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader who became a businessman and is now one of South Africa's richest people, is likely to become the country's next president after elections in 2019.

He has promised to fight rampant corruption and revitalise the economy, a message hailed by foreign investors.

Jacob Zuma's presidency, tainted by corruption and scandal, has badly tarnished the ANC's image both at home and abroad. The party once led by Nelson Mandela is now deeply divided.

Ramaphosa narrowly beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, 68, a former cabinet minister and Zuma's ex-wife, in Monday's vote, marking a pivotal moment for the ANC which launched black-majority rule under Mandela's leadership 23 years ago.

He smiled and hugged other party officials as the results were read out. Zuma sat stoney-faced as Ramaphosa's victory was announced.

Recommended

Political instability, including the questions over who would replace Zuma, has been cited by credit rating agencies as a big factor behind their decision to cut South Africa to "junk".

Economic growth in Africa's traditional powerhouse has been lethargic over the last six years and the jobless rate stands near record levels.

Zuma has faced allegations of corruption since he became head of state in 2009 but has denied any wrongdoing. The president has also faced allegations that his friends, the wealthy Gupta businessmen, wielded undue influence over his government would be investigated.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied the accusations.

The 75-year-old president has survived several votes of no-confidence in parliament over his performance as head of state.

Dlamini-Zuma, 68, the president's preferred candidate, had campaigned on pledges to tackle the racial inequality that has persisted since the end of white-minority rule.

The rand currency had risen to a nine-month high of 12.5200 earlier, in as the market priced in a Ramaphosa victory. Government bonds also closed firmer before announcement that Ramaphosa had won the race.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin